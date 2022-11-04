Statue in Newfoundland to pay tribute to one of the last of the Beothuk people

Mary March, also known by her Indigenous name as Demasduit, one of the last Beothuk, is shown in this painting by Lady Hamilton. A Newfoundland First Nation has announced a study of genomic links between its members and ancient Indigenous inhabitants of the island, including the disappeared Beothuk people. (THE CANADAIN PRESS/HO-Library and Archives Canada) Mary March, also known by her Indigenous name as Demasduit, one of the last Beothuk, is shown in this painting by Lady Hamilton. A Newfoundland First Nation has announced a study of genomic links between its members and ancient Indigenous inhabitants of the island, including the disappeared Beothuk people. (THE CANADAIN PRESS/HO-Library and Archives Canada)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island