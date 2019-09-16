

CTV Atlantic





Steven Skinner has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of Stacey Adams.

Skinner was sentenced Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. The Crown and defence recommended the 11-year sentence, with 1.5 days’ credit for each day Skinner has already spent in custody.

The judge accepted their recommendation, sentencing Skinner to 11 years in prison, with credit for time served, which means he will spend another six years behind bars.

The victim, Stacey Adams, was found dead outside a home in Lake Echo, N.S., in April 2011. He was just 20 years old at the time.

Skinner fled the country shortly after the shooting. In July 2011, police charged him with second-degree murder, and issued an international warrant for his arrest.

The former mixed martial arts fighter was arrested almost five years later, on May 15, 2016, by police on Margarita Island in Venezuela, and brought back to Canada.

Skinner’s second-degree murder trial was set to begin on Sept. 3, but instead he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.