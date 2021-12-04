Still no sign of missing Cape Breton senior

HALIFAX -

The search for a missing Cape Breton resumed Sunday after it was suspended Saturday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River, N.S. was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m. Her dog has since been found.

A helicopter and several ground search and rescue agencies spent the day Saturday searching for any sign of the missing woman. The search was suspended that night.

RCMP say search crews were back on the ground and in the air Sunday. The Sydney Mines Fire Department water rescue unit was also on the water as added protection for searchers along the water's edge.

There is still no sign of Bain as of Sunday evening.

She is described as 5’7 about 125lbs, with white shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.