Stock Transportation is receiving widespread backlash after hundreds of Halifax-area students were stranded after classes ended on Thursday.

The transportation provider cancelled more than a dozen bus routes because of the storm.

"Due to severe weather conditions, some of our routes were not covered by the usual drivers, and drivers were completing two routes to ensure that all students were brought home safely. This caused delays in our afternoon runs," Stock Transportation told CTV News in a statement.

Stock sent out notices about route changes and late buses over social media. Students say they didn’t receive any notice.

“It's pretty ridiculous that they had to do that just as school got out,” says one student.

“It's just stressful. Then people have to worry about getting home and stuff,” says another student.

Stock later sent a letter to parents, admitting that some families were informed their student's route was not operating at all.

“If a student gets to school via bus the expectation is that they'll get home via bus. We are going to review the transportation policies across the province to make sure best practices are applied," said Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill.

One bus found its way into the ditch due to the icy conditions. Some students say that’s nothing new.

“They skip my stop a lot and they're either really late to the point where I just don't want to wait outside in the cold, or it's too early and I miss it,” says one student.

The Halifax Regional School Board says all routes were covered by other buses.

