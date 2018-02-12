

CTV Alantic





Stock Transportation’s top brass are testifying before Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board this week.

The hearing is being held to determine whether any terms or conditions will be placed on Nova Scotia’s largest school bus provider.

Stock Transportation’s charter licence was pulled in November after it was found that the company misled the UARB about breaches of laws and licences.

While testifying Monday, senior officials placed the blame on the company’s former regional manager, Troy Phinney.

Terri Lowe, the chief operating officer of Stock Transportation, said no one knew about some of the issues until Phinney left the company.

The hearing continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stock Transportation is the school bus operator for the Halifax Regional School Board, the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial, and some schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board.