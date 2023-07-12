Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly

AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald attends a commemorative ceremony, Raising the SurvivorsÕ Flag, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald attends a commemorative ceremony, Raising the SurvivorsÕ Flag, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island