Some homeowners living in East Chezzetcook, N.S., now find themselves with oceanfront property as a result of last week’s wind storm.

The powerful storm surge knock out a large, natural berm that separated Meisner's Lake from the Atlantic Ocean. The hole in the embankment allowed millions of litres of ocean water to flush out much of the fresh water in the lake.

Resident Suzanne Gravelle says she never thought she’d cringe at having a lakefront property, but this situation is concerning as it could have an impact on the local ecosystem.

“Whether it's today, tomorrow or next year or the year after, the effects of this erosion through the berm, there will be a significant effect," says Gravelle.

The last time a berm broke was about 80 years ago. Eastern Shore MLA Kevin Murphy says multiple levels of government are required to fix the problem.

"It's a unique situation where there's a freshwater lake bordering on the ocean, which of course is a federal responsibility,” says Murphy.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Natural Resources are looking into what to do next.

Federal inspectors were also on site Monday surveying the damage. While officials insist tides are generally lower at this time of year, residents say this wouldn't have happened if the berm had been shored up properly last time.

“And as a result, here we are again, worried about people getting washed out to sea," says resident Marguerite Wade.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.