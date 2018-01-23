Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Snow day
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 6:57AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 11:22AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018:
Nova Scotia:
- All schools are closed in the Tri-County Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board
- All schools are closed in the South Shore Regional School Board
- All schools in the Strait Regional School Board will begin dismissing students at 1 p.m.
- Classes are cancelled at CSAP schools in Clare and Argyle, and at l'École Rose-des-Vents and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud.
- NSCC's Annapolis Valley, campus, COGS, Burridge campus, Digby Learning Centre, and Shelburne campus are closed. They will reopen at 10 a.m.
New Brunswick:
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone West School District
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone South School District
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone East School District
- All schools are closed in the Francophone South School District
- All schools are closed in the Francophone Northwest School District
- All schools are closed in the Francophone Northeast School District
- Classes at NBCC Fredericton are delayed until 9:30 a.m. The building will open at its regular time.
- Classes at NBCC Woodstock are cancelled for the day. The building will remain open.
- NBCC Miramichi campus is closed for the day.
- Afternoon classes are cancelled at NBCC Moncton. The building is closing at 1 p.m.
Prince Edward Island:
- All English and French public schools will be dismissing students three hours early.