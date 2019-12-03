Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 6:42AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 7:05AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Digby County are closed. All other schools are open.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are open. There will be a two-hour delayed opening in the Musquodoboit Rural High Family of Schools.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School and the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Ecole NDA, and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud.
- NSCC: The Digby Learning Centre will delay opening until 9 a.m. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, will delay opening until 10 a.m., with classes starting at 10:30 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
- NBCC: All campuses are closed.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- French Language School Board: All schools are closed.