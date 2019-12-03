HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Digby County are closed. All other schools are open.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are open. There will be a two-hour delayed opening in the Musquodoboit Rural High Family of Schools.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School and the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Ecole NDA, and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud.
  • NSCC: The Digby Learning Centre will delay opening until 9 a.m. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, will delay opening until 10 a.m., with classes starting at 10:30 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.
  • NBCC: All campuses are closed.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
  • French Language School Board: All schools are closed.