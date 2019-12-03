HALIFAX -- Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019:

NOVA SCOTIA

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Digby County are closed. All other schools are open.

All schools in Digby County are closed. All other schools are open. Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are open. There will be a two-hour delayed opening in the Musquodoboit Rural High Family of Schools.

All schools are open. There will be a two-hour delayed opening in the Musquodoboit Rural High Family of Schools. Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School and the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy.

Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School and the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy. CSAP: Classes are cancelled at Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Ecole NDA, and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud.

Classes are cancelled at Ecole Rose-des-Vents, Ecole NDA, and Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud. NSCC: The Digby Learning Centre will delay opening until 9 a.m. The Cumberland Campus, including the Amherst Learning Centre, will delay opening until 10 a.m., with classes starting at 10:30 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Anglophone West School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone South School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Francophone South School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. NBCC: All campuses are closed.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND