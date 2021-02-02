HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures, cancellations and delays for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • The following schools under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial are closed today:
  • École Acadienne Pomquet, Étoile de l'Acadie, École Acadienne Truro, École Beau-Port, École Beaubassin, École Bois-Joli, École des Beaux-Marais, École du Carrefour, École du Grand-Portage, École Mer et Monde, École NDA, École secondaire du Sommet.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • All Anglophone School Districts (North, East, South, West) will be closed today.
  • All Francophone Sud schools will be closed today.
  • Université de Moncton campus is closed for the day. All activities and classes are canceled for the period from 6 a.m. to midnight.
  • NBCC Saint John and St. Andrews campus buildings are closed and all classes will be taught online.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND