    • Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia

    New Brunswick

    • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

    Prince Edward Island

    • Public Schools Branch: Classes at schools in the Bluefield, Charlottetown, Montague, Morell and Souris families of schools are cancelled.
    • French Language School Board: Classes are canceled at École François-Buote , École Saint-Augustin and Ecole La-Belle-Cloche.
    • Holland College: The opening of the Tourism and Culinary Centre and MCCE is delayed.

