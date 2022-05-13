Students lead the way in African Nova Scotian history school projects

According to Lindsay Ruck, the effort to educate people about African Nova Scotian history never ends.

"We make sure students get the best possible step, for when they step outside and start post-secondary and even in elementary school,” said Ruck, who is with the Delmore Buddy Day Learning Institute in Halifax.

The institute oversees a series of community programs and academic workshops, including the African Nova Scotia History Challenges. Projects include artwork, sculptures, short stories and visual media on African Nova Scotian history and heritage.

One of the top entries is from St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary School in Halifax.

“We were blown away,” said Ruck.

Grade 5 students preserved a shelf from the old school building that was torn down and transformed the unit into a showcase of African Nova Scotian history.

“Each shelf tells a story," said Ruck. "And then they have a QR code and you can connect to it and learn more about that story that is pictured on each shelf.”

The finished project represents several months of work for the students, their classmates and teacher.

“I was so engaged by this," said teacher Matt Berghuis. "I was thinking about it from the moment I woke up until I went to bed. It was creative and fun.”

Student Anika Farquhar was proud of the teamwork and effort involved.

"I think that we all tried our best and it’s really good and we really accomplished what we were going for,” said Farquhar.

Having the chance to learn about and celebrate African Nova Scotian history was a meaningful experience for Teagan Lilly Gabriel.

“It made me feel happy and good because we finished the way we wanted to,” said Lilly Gabriel.

All of the artwork on display at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook represents the finalists for the African Nova Scotian History Challenges awards.

St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary is up for two awards.

“They are the top entry but they are also the top school this year because they had so many entries,” said Ruck.

Winners will be named at a ceremony Tuesday night at Pier 21.