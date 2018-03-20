

CTV Atlantic





Another New Brunswick school was forced to go into lockdown after receiving threatening information.

In a Facebook post, Anglophone East School District superintendent Gregg Ingersoll said the letter was received by Birchmount School in Moncton.

Ingersoll said the letter contained “information of a threatening nature.”

The school said that all students were moved to their designated emergency evacuation location at NBCC on Mountain Road.

Students were then sent home for the day.

Police are still investigating where the letter came from.