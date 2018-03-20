Featured
Students sent home after Moncton school receives 'threatening information'
The RCMP attend Birchmount School in Moncton on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 after the school received threatening information.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 3:45PM ADT
Another New Brunswick school was forced to go into lockdown after receiving threatening information.
In a Facebook post, Anglophone East School District superintendent Gregg Ingersoll said the letter was received by Birchmount School in Moncton.
Ingersoll said the letter contained “information of a threatening nature.”
The school said that all students were moved to their designated emergency evacuation location at NBCC on Mountain Road.
Students were then sent home for the day.
Police are still investigating where the letter came from.
Birchmount School received information of a threatening nature and were advised by Police to begin Emergency Evacuation Procedures. School staff have moved all students to their designated emergency evacuation location at NBCC" -AESD @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/InXyUhI8Zp— Jonathan MacInnis (@macinnisCTV) March 20, 2018