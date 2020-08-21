HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown say a man is in custody after they responded to reports of an armed and barricaded person Friday morning.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 10:46 a.m. Friday. They issued an update at 12:52 p.m., stating that negotiations with the man were ongoing.

At 1:18 p.m., police said the subject was in custody. No one was injured.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of Euston Street and Weymouth Street West to Prince Street, which were closed, as the events unfolded Friday.

The streets have since reopened to traffic.

