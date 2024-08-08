Subject of emergency alert in Cape Breton charged after arson: police

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a man with a litany of offences after an arson and threats were made on Wednesday.

According to a news release Thursday, police received a report from an individual alleging a family member was threatened by a 53-year-old Kenneth Scott MacPhee over social media.

After beginning an investigation, police learned that MacPhee had access to a firearm, and had threatened to burn down the homes of people he knows.

One residence was later set on fire, destroying the home.

Police issued an emergency alert, warning members of the public of MacPhee, as well as notifying other police agencies.

MacPhee was later located in the Loch Lomond area, where police were able to arrest him. Officers said he was in possession of a firearm when arrested.

MacPhee has been charged with multiple offences, including:

arson

damage to property

possession of incendiary material

threat to cause death or bodily harm

threat to damage property

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless use of ammunition

careless use of a firearm

In addition to the charges, Corrections Canada also issued a parole warrant for MacPhee during the incident.

He was remanded into custody, and appeared in court on Thursday.

