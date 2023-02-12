Sunday night Shooting closes section of Gottingen Street in Halifax

Halifax regional police are investigating a shooting in Halifax.

Police say they responded to the reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. Sunday evening in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street.

A witness told CTV News they saw an individual taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Police are on scene and have a section of Gottingen Street closed off between Charles Street and Buddy Daye Street, and Uniacke Street between Gottingen and Brunswick streets are closed to all public until further notice.

Officers have contained the location and are asking the public to avoid the area. Multiple Halifax transit routes have been re-routed as part of the investigation which is ongoing.

More updates will come.