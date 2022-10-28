Sunny weekend and spooky good Halloween forecast

While we won’t have the extraordinarily mild October temperatures for the weekend, it is nonetheless looking very fair.

High pressure gives clear, chilly nights and sunny days this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will extend out of the northeastern United States and across the Maritimes on Saturday and Sunday. High pressure systems comes with subsidence, a downward forcing on the atmosphere that is favourable for keeping areas clear of cloud and precipitation. Expect a clear sky Friday night and Saturday night. Sunny for both Saturday and Sunday.

While chilly to start, high temperatures on Saturday will be near seasonable for late October.

Highs climb a few more degrees on Sunday, looks like a great day!

Temperatures did cool off at the end of this week. Low temperatures tonight in the Maritimes will range from a few degrees below to a few degrees above the freezing mark for most. High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-to-mid teens. That is seasonable or a touch above.

As you can see below, October has been extremely mild when it comes to temperatures. The month will finish with an average daily temperature well above the 30 year climate normal. That is in line with the trend for Autumn temperatures found in Canada’s Changing Climate Report issued in 2019. That report identified an increase of 1.1 degree for Fall in Atlantic Canada from 1948 to 2016.

It is trick or treat for Halloween 2022? The forecast seems to be for treat.

While the weekend high pressure does move east of us for Monday, allowing the approach of low pressure up the eastern seaboard, the rain and showers expected from that look to hold off until Tuesday. Monday will see increasing cloudiness for the Maritimes through the day.

Evening temperatures that should hold around the low-to-mid teens and the wind will be southwest sustained between 10 and 20 km/h. Due to the increased cloudiness, we can’t count on much natural illumination from the present half-moon. Be sure that costumes have visible and reflective material and keep an extra sharp eye out for trick-or-treaters if driving roads Monday evening.

I sure hope this Halloween forecast holds up through the weekend because it looks great! Cloudy but not wet or cold.