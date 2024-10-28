Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages

Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a break-and-enter at the parking garage in the 200 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police say officers determined about 15 vehicles were broken into, as well as approximately 11 more vehicles in a second parking garage also located in the 200 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark boots, blue jeans, a grey waist-length hooded jacket, a green baseball-type hat and a scarf.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a short beard and slim build, according to a news release from police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing all dark clothing and a black baseball-type hat with a red Toronto Raptors logo on it.

Police say the suspects left the area in a white four-door Volkswagen.

Halifax Regional Police released this image of a suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins in two Halifax parking garages. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)

Anyone who believes their property may have been stolen from their vehicle is being asked to file a report with police.

Bill George was one of the victims of the break-ins.

“Glass all over the garage, obviously multiple break-ins and my vehicle was one of them,” he said. “Nice pair of sunglasses, a toolbox that I had in the back of my truck, so they pried their way in through the cab.”

George says he’s been concerned about the security of the building for a while, mainly because once you’re in the main lobby, anyone has access to the entire building, including the parking garage.

He says there are fobs, but they’re not active. He adds there’s only one camera that points towards the main garage door.

“Myself and tenants that have been in the building since it opened up have voiced our opinions about how unsecure it is down below and I've asked for more cameras,” said George. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call.”

George says he pays $150 for secure parking, and he’d like to feel safe in his building.

“I'm going to put a stop payment on our rent. Probably too late for the first (of November) but for Dec. 1,” he said.

These break-ins come less than two weeks after a similar incident in a parking garage at an apartment building in Fairview – a community in the urban area of Halifax. During that incident, 15 vehicles were broken into.

Police are asking anyone with information on the recent break-ins, or video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.