Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Halifax man over dangerous offender status
The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Thursday Nov. 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 11:55AM ADT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal from a Nova Scotia man fighting a ruling that labelled him a dangerous offender.
Lloyd Eugene Bailey was convicted in 2010 of eight charges stemming from a December 2008 attack and sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman at a Halifax hotel, which was interrupted by a hotel manager responding to complaints of screams from Bailey's room.
A jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm, and for trying to strangle the woman after drugging her.
Crown attorneys applied at sentencing to have Bailey labelled a dangerous offender, which would keep him behind bars indefinitely, because of a history of assaults.
A 65-page psychiatric report submitted during the dangerous-offender hearing concluded Bailey had a "markedly high risk" to reoffend.
In 2017, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge's decision to label Bailey a dangerous offender.
Bailey then appealed to Canada's top court, which has now dismissed his application.
The court didn't provide a reason for its decision, which is generally the case when announcing such rulings.