HALIFAX -- The Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial today for a Halifax man who was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of a pizza deliveryman.

Randy Riley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years last year for the death of 27-year-old Chad Smith, who was killed on the evening of Oct. 23, 2010.

Smith was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body and his red pizza delivery bag nearby.

During the Nova Scotia Supreme Court trial, the Crown called a witness who confessed to committing the murder and said Riley wasn't involved, but the judge cautioned the jury against considering @the evidence.

Riley appealed his case to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, on the basis that this warning damaged the defence case, but a majority of the Appeal Court judges upheld the conviction.

The Supreme Court of Canada was unanimous in granting the appeal and ordering a new trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.