A man has been arrested after he was allegedly spotted with a weapon at several businesses in North Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police received complaints that a man with a weapon had been seen outside the Superstore on King Street, the Petro Canada across the street, and then at the North Sydney Mall.

Officers responded to the mall, along with a K9 unit and members of the Emergency Response Team, shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.

They followed tips from merchants throughout the building as they tried to track down the suspect.

The officers located the suspect near the entrance a short time later and arrested him at the scene. They also seized the weapon, which turned out to be an air-soft replica rifle.

Police say charges are pending against the 25-year-old man from Sydney Mines, N.S.

No one was injured.