Suspect arrested following suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

A suspect is in custody following a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.

The RCMP said in a tweet at 11 p.m. Monday that the death happened earlier in the evening.

Police have not released any details about the person who died.

RCMP on scene, Hwy 215 in the area of #EastWalton investigating a suspicious death that occurred earlier this evening. Suspect in custody and officers are not looking for additional suspects. There is no threat to the public. Hwy 215 is closed in the area. https://t.co/r3TRB4rsG1 pic.twitter.com/rb0Wwh7NvS — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 17, 2023

The force says it is not looking for any other suspects.

The RCMP says there is no threat to the public.

Highway 215 was closed Monday night.

Police say more details will be released as they become available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.