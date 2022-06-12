Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim

The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Viscaya Place around 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, a man was found deceased.

Police say his injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds.

An autopsy has been completed and the man’s death has been ruled a homicide. Police say the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Nelson Tyrelle Beals.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or has video from the area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.