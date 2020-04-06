Suspicious fire destroys four heavy-duty towing vehicles at Moncton compound
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 9:11PM ADT
Four heavy-duty towing vehicles were destroyed and two others were damaged after a fire at a Moncton business.
MONCTON, N.B. -- A fire early Monday morning has destroyed tens of thousands of dollars worth of heavy-duty towing equipment in Moncton.
It happened just before 5 a.m. at a compound on Halifax Street.
Four heavy-duty towing vehicles were destroyed and two others were damaged.
The fire has been deemed suspicious.
Both RCMP and fire investigators were still on scene late in the afternoon.