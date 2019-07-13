Featured
‘Suspicious item’ found inside luggage at Moncton airport
A suspicious item was spotted during an x-ray scan at the Moncton airport Fiday night, prompting a large emergency response. (Courtesy: Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 11:52AM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 12:41PM ADT
RCMP are investigating after a suspicious item was found inside a piece of luggage at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.
The item was spotted during an x-ray scan around 5:30 p.m. Friday night, prompting a large emergency response.
The incident forced the closure of the airport's check-in counters for a few hours and one Air Canada flight bound for Montreal was delayed. The main entrance to the terminal was also blocked off while officers investigated.
The scene was cleared around 9:15 p.m.
The airport also tweeted that, “operations have now returned to normal.”