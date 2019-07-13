

CTV Atlantic





RCMP are investigating after a suspicious item was found inside a piece of luggage at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

The item was spotted during an x-ray scan around 5:30 p.m. Friday night, prompting a large emergency response.

The incident forced the closure of the airport's check-in counters for a few hours and one Air Canada flight bound for Montreal was delayed. The main entrance to the terminal was also blocked off while officers investigated.

The scene was cleared around 9:15 p.m.

The airport also tweeted that, “operations have now returned to normal.”