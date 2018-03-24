

CTV Atlantic





A motor vehicle collision in Sydney, N.S. has sent two to the hospital.

At 6:28 a.m. on March 24, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a two vehicle collision on Welton St. near the Sydney Memorial Chapel.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 23-year-old female from the Sydney area has been airlifted via LifeFlight to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 50-year-old male from the Sydney area, has been taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries resulting from the collision.

No further information on the cause of the accident is known at this time. Members of the Cape Breton Police Traffic Safety Unit continue to investigate.