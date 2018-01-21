

A Syrian immigrant in New Brunswick is giving back to the community he now calls home by helping those who need it most.

“I decided to stay, it's a nice city, friendly people,” says Elian Elias. “I didn't take the chance to move somewhere else because I like it here and I’m used to it, my family is here.”

Elias was brought from Syria to Moncton by his brother-in-law eight years ago. Since arriving in the Maritimes, he has opened three businesses including a restaurant in the city’s downtown.

For two hours every day, Elias offers hot food to the homeless at zero cost.

“I've seen too many sad stories every day,” he says. “I've been downtown here for the last three years and I see a lot of homeless on the street asking for food, for money or support.”

Elias, who is now a Canadian citizen, says he tries his best to give those in need all of the support he can offer.

Elias serves between eight to 14 people free food each day and says they can order whatever they want.

He says helping the homeless is his way of saying thank you to the community that welcomed him with open arms.

“I want everyone to feel like we're trying our best to support the community.”

Elias’s gesture hasn't gone unnoticed with members of the community expressing gratitude.

“That’s incredible because there’s a lot of people on the streets, especially in the winter, it’s nice they have something to eat,” says Mackenzie Landry.

“Very generous indeed,” says Joanne MacArthur. “There are so many people, especially at this time of year where, there are little resources, it's cold, to be able to count on something warm to eat, that's one less worry.”

