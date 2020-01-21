GLACE BAY -- Craig Seymour says the loss of his taekwondo studio has been devastating, but support from the community has made it a little easier.

Jenna Boivin and her two daughters watched Tuesday as crews took away the rubble -- what's left of their former taekwondo studio in Glace Bay.

Seven year-old Kylie looked forward to attending classes here each week.

"I'm sad because I liked taekwondo a lot," she said.

Debris, and a gaping hole where the building once stood, is all that is left.

The large fire has been the talk of the town since five fire departments and more than 50 firefighters fought the flames on Saturday.

"I was right here actually recording it," Seymour said. "A lot of my students were upset and crying. We didn't have a place to go."

Seymour is the owner of the taekwondo studio. He shared the building with three other businesses. He says he lost everything and didn't have insurance.

"I can't really put a price tag on it," Seymour said. "I put a lot of money into the club. I lost a lot personal things. It's hard, but the main thing is that everyone is alright."

Although the fire has had a negative impact on the community of Glace Bay, Seymour says there has been some positives. Outpouring of support from other businesses here in the area has already secured him a new spot for his taekwondo studio.

"It didn't take long," Seymour said. "I was kind of in shock, but by the next day there was so much support in the community that it made it a lot easier."

The first class will be held Wednesday night at the former Knox Hall just up the road -- which put a smile on the faces of Boivin's daughters.

"They're going to be ecstatic," Boivin said. "They're going to be happy. Their schedule is back on track. They now know once they come home from school its supper and taekwondo."

Seymour says although he lost all of his equipment, having a space is start to moving forward and putting a devastating fire behind him.