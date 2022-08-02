Team Canada prepares for Canoe ‘22 in Dartmouth

The world was on the water Tuesday getting in a few strokes ahead of the canoe-kayak world championships on Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S.

“Getting a feel for the course and just trying to work through some of the nerves of a big competition coming up tomorrow,” says Team Canada’s women’s kayak coach, Chad Brooks.

It’s a bit of a surreal moment for Connor Fitzpatrick, who’ll be competing in his backyard.

“You have to embrace everything that’s going on, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race at home,” Fitzpatrick says.

He wasn’t yet involved in paddling, but when he watched the 2009 world championships on Lake Banook, he was hooked.

“I was sitting on the hill watching, and it was the coolest thing ever,” says Fitzpatrick.

When it comes to competition, there isn’t any for Danny Martin. He owns the only cafe on Lake Banook.

His menu has been particularly popular with teams from Europe. A group of french athletes stopped by early Tuesday afternoon for a taste of home.

“They just ordered 11 espressos and that’s what’s been going on since all the European teams arrived last weekend,” Martin says.

Team Canada hopes their home field — or lake — advantage bodes in their favour.

“We know what happens when the wind comes 10 degrees from the left, the Europeans don’t, right?,” said Brooks.

“We’ve been out here every day, training in every condition that Nova Scotia has to offer.”

The competition gets underway Wednesday at 10 a.m. with heat one of the men’s C1 200 metres.