Team from P.E.I. heading to Alberta this weekend to help fight wildfire

    A helicopter works a forest fire outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken A helicopter works a forest fire outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
    A team of five forest firefighters from Prince Edward Island will travel to Alberta this weekend to help with the wildfire situation in the province.

    A release from the P.E.I. government says the group will join another team from Nova Scotia and help Parks Canada with the ongoing fire response in Jasper.

    Parks Canada’s website shows the wildfire as being “out of control” as of Thursday night.

    Another team returned to the island last week after assisting with a fire near High Level in northern Alberta.

    The release says P.E.I. is currently in a “good position” to respond to fires inside or outside the province.

    “When our local forest firefighters get deployed elsewhere, they are not only helping our neighbors, but gaining skills that could be needed when we see forest fires here at home,” said P.E.I. Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers, in the release.

    “On behalf of Islanders, I thank everyone working in these difficult conditions and remind everyone to keep forest fire prevention in mind this summer.”

    Islanders are being reminded to check burning restrictions daily by calling 1-800-237-5053 or by visiting the provincial fire information page

