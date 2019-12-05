HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people and threatened them with a knife in Kingston, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the incident on Bishop Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police allege the teen came to the door of a home, grabbed the homeowner, pushed him against a wall, and held a knife to this throat.

The teen allegedly threatened the homeowner and then fled the scene on foot.

Police say a woman who had been in the home at the time of the alleged assault met the boy on the street. Police say the teen held a knife to her throat and threatened her before fleeing the scene.

Despite the alleged threats, police say no one was injured.

The RCMP found the teen and arrested him at a home on George Street a short time later.

The boy is facing two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He appeared in Kentville provincial court on Wednesday and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on Jan. 16.

Police say the boy and his two alleged victims are known to one another.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.