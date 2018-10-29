

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged threat that prompted a lockdown at a Cape Breton school.

The RCMP say staff at Dalbrae Academy learned of a possible online threat at 11:40 a.m. Monday.

The school in Mabou, N.S., was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police responded to the school and a teen was arrested at the scene.

No one was injured.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m. after police cleared the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

"Given the nature of this sort of event we aren't specific about what the threat actually was," said Clarke. "However, it was concerning to both police and the school administration and it did prompt a lockdown and a police response."

She said the decision to lock down a school is made by the school board with input from police.

"We did respond to the scene and worked with school staff to search the school and ensure that everything was safe."

Clarke said the investigation into the incident was continuing.

With files from The Canadian Press.