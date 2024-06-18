Teen charged, another seriously injured after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Fall River, N.S.

Police in Fall River, N.S., say they are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision involving two teenage boys.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the collision on Oakfield Park Road around 2 p.m. last Friday.

Police say the two teens were arguing and one of them walked up to the other, who was driving a Honda Civic.

The driver allegedly hit the boy as he drove away. He was arrested at his home in Lake Echo around 4:45 p.m.

The victim, from East Hants, and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The driver was later released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Thursday to faces charges of:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

failure to stop after accident

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

