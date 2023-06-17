Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police

Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.

Officers responded to a call about a physical disturbance at a restaurant on Chain Lake Drive at about 7:47 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found an injured teenage girl inside the restaurant. Police say the teen was suffering from a stab wound which was considered non-life-threatening. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Another 15 year-old girl was found and arrested by responding officers.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and investigators are not looking for additional suspects.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Halifax courtroom at a later date to face the following charges:

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The investigation remains active.