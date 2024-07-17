Ten Nova Scotians to compete in Paris Olympics

There will be plenty of Nova Scotia pride at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ten Nova Scotians have been selected as part of Team Canada’s Olympic team, one more then the province sent to Tokyo in 2021, after those Olympic Games were postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don't think people really understand how much of a powerhouse our province is,” says Darmouth’s Connor Fitzpatrick, who will be competing in the C-1 1000m canoe/kayak sprint race. “Like, we really, really pump out the athletes and I think it's really starting to show. In the NHL we are pumping out hockey players like we have a factory here and it's not just hockey anymore. It's every sport.”

Fitzpatrick is one of four Nova Scotians competing in the canoe-kayak spring races in Paris. He will be joined by Sloan MacKenzie, Riley Melanson, and Michelle Russell.

“It's just pretty cool to get to experience this with them,” says Fitzpatrick. “Honestly it's really cool having four of the 10 (Nova Scotians) going to the games from canoe-kayak, because it just kind of shows how much we take pride in our sport and how hard we really work.”

This will be the 25-year olds second Olympics after making his debut in Tokyo three years ago. There were no fans in attendance for those games because of the pandemic and his family was not able to see him compete in person, but that won’t be the case this time around.

“Our venue specifically is set up to almost look like a soccer stadium,” Fitzpatrick says. “I hope it's absolutely full, and I remember watching the paddling events in 2012 in London and man, the stands were filled and it just looked like a madhouse.”

Fitzpatrick and his teammates won’t be the only Nova Scotians hitting the water in Paris.

Sisters Georgia and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance of Chester, N.S., will try and race their way to the podium together as teammates in the 49er FX sailing competition. While the pair have been sailing all their lives, it was only in 2018 the two decided to partner up in hopes of making an Olympic games together.

Sisters Georgia and Antonia Lewin-LaFrance will make their Olympic sailing debut together as teammates. (Source: Patrick Godbout)

“We both have had to overcome a lot and sacrifice some things with our personalities to make them mesh better,” says Georgia Lewin-LaFrance, the younger of the two sisters. “She's definitely done an extraordinary job at that so I’m extremely, extremely proud of my sister.”

The pair is looking forward to making their Olympic debuts. Their event runs over the course of five days, with multiple races each day. The medal races on the final day are reserved for the top 10 boats.

The sisters always had aspirations of one day competing at the Olympics. Georgia admits there has been some heated discussions during training sessions.

“Those big emotions come up a little bit more often probably than with someone who's not your sibling,” laughs Lewin-LaFrance.

Halifax’s Sydney Pickrem is no stranger to the Olympic experience. She will be swimming in both the 200m individual medley, and the 200m breaststroke.

Halifax’s Sydney Pickrem will be swimming in her third Olympic games. (Source: Instagram/@sydneypickrem8)

This will be the 27-year old’s third Olympic experience, and unlike the last two she enters these games as an Olympic medallist after taking home a bronze medal at the Tokyo games. While she hopes to find her way back on the podium, she is looking forward to soaking in all these games will have to offer.

“I don't really want to let that define my games in general,” says Pickrem, who is currently preparing for the games in Caen, France with the rest of the Canadian swim team. “I think that sometimes when you look on those outcome goals instead of really thinking about the process it kind of gets in the way of the journey and really appreciating it.”

“Going into these games, I really wanted to just be thankful for every step along the way and just try and be present as possible, and whatever the outcome is, I'm just going to put my best foot forward for Team Canada.”

She says the preparation never gets easier, with each Olympic experience differing slightly.

She is once again proud to not only represent her country, but her home province of Nova Scotia

“I think that they get really excited to watch anyone represent,” Pickrem says. “It’s such a special place in my heart and I just want to do them proud.”

“It takes a village”

Nova Scotia’s Olympians say the support from friends, family, and their coaches over the years was a key component in helping them get to where they are now.

“I'll have a lot of family there. My boyfriend will be there, and I'm pretty happy to have them supporting,” said Pickrem. “We missed the fans so much as athletes, and to have those people just being so prideful in their country is going to mean a lot to all of us.”

Fitzpatrick says his parents threw him a surprise send-off party with all of his support staff there to wish him well.

“I always say it takes a village to do this and it’s so true,” admits Fitzpatrick. “With that support staff, it's so different, right? Like it's you're isolated, but when everyone's behind you just pushing with you it just makes it feel that much sweeter when you get it done.”

The family support is twice as imporant for the Lewin-LaFrance sisters.

“Making it a whole family affair has made it extremely special, not only for me and my sister, but also for my parents,” says Georgia Lewin-LaFrance. “My parents are here right now in France and we’re taking time off as a family which has been great.”

The opening ceremonies for the 2024 Paris Olympics are on July 26.