

CTV Atlantic





Fifty people were forced to evacuate an apartment building in Miramichi after the provincial fire marshal’s office deemed the building unsafe.

Miramichi Fire Chief Tony Lloyd says fire investigators were looking into a complaint when they found that drywall had been removed from hallway ceilings and some walls while the building undergoes a major renovation. That exposed electrical wires, which fire investigators say could spread quickly through the open ceiling cavities.

The tenants learned at 11 a.m. Wednesday that they had four hours to leave the three-storey building, with no firm indication as to when they will be able to return.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Miramichi and Bathurst set up cots, blankets and food at a temporary shelter at the Golden Hawk Gym, where seven tenants stayed overnight.

The organization says the other tenants made arrangements to stay with friends or family.

The New Brunswick government will be consulted Thursday on next steps and additional support for the evacuees.

The Red Cross says the landlord hopes to complete the renovations within a few weeks and make building compliant and fire and other safety codes.