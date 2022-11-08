Tentative agreement reached between Dalhousie University, striking teaching staff

A tentative agreement has been reached between Dalhousie University and striking workers nearly three weeks after some teaching staff hit the picket line.

About 1,500 CUPE Local 3912 members at Halifax’s Dalhousie University, which includes part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators, walked off the job on Oct. 19, calling for better wages.

A new release from Dalhousie University says negotiators for both parties agreed to the terms of a collective agreement on Tuesday.

CUPE will present the details to union members Tuesday night, which members will then be asked to vote on later this week.

If the deal is accepted, the affected employees will return to work in the coming days.

"Dalhousie University offers its thanks to the members of both bargaining teams for their efforts in reaching this outcome," said Chris Hattie, Dalhousie's acting assistant vice-president of human resources, in the release.

A news release from CUPE says details of the contract will not be made available until it has been presented to members and a ratification vote takes place.

"I’d like to thank the bargaining committee who worked hard on behalf of our members. It’s been a long and difficult journey to achieve this deal,” said Cameron Ells, the president of CUPE 3912. “We couldn’t have done [it] without the solidarity and dedication shown by our membership.”

The union, which has been without a collective agreement for more than two years, was not able to come to an agreement with Dalhousie University last month, which prompted the strike.