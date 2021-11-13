Tentative agreements reached with striking N.B. CUPE members, strikes end

HALIFAX -

The New Brunswick government says it has reached tentative collective agreements with the seven local bargaining units represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Parts I, II and III of the public service.

These seven bargaining units include approximately 20,000 workers in the education, health and public service sectors, including road maintenance and parks workers, correctional officers, social workers, court stenographers, laundry workers, school custodians and bus drivers.

According to the province, all strikes and lockouts end immediately and employees will return to work as soon as operationally feasible.

Details about the reopening of schools are being finalized and will be announced Sunday.

The parties have agreed not to share details of the agreements publicly pending ratification.

This is a developing story. More to come.