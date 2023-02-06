Tentative deal reached between Cape Breton University and faculty union

SYDNEY, N.S. -

Cape Breton University says it has reached a tentative agreement with its faculty union after a weeklong strike.

Details of the proposed deal weren't immediately available, but the main bargaining issue had been wage increases. The university originally proposed an increase of eight per cent over three years, while the union was seeking a 14 per cent raise over two years.

Heather Sparling, a spokeswoman for the Cape Breton University Faculty Association, said the agreement was reached Sunday evening following a strike that began Jan. 27.

She said in an interview Monday that the ratification vote would take place from 3 p.m. that day until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The association represents the majority of teachers at the campus in Sydney, N.S., along with librarians, lab instructors, writing centre advisers, archivists, research chairs and nursing practice educators.

Meanwhile, in Newfoundland and Labrador, the faculty association at Memorial University said Monday that talks with administration would resume the following morning.

Memorial University's faculty association walked off the job Jan. 30, seeking more say in university governance and better conditions for contract instructors. Association president Ash Hossain said the administration's decision to resume negotiations is "a powerful demonstration" of the strength and support for the ongoing strike.

"We will continue this fight until we win -- but we know, and we can see here, that we are winning," Hossain said in a news release Monday.

The association represents faculty, librarians and counsellors at the university, which has campuses in St. John's, Corner Brook and Labrador.

Faculty associations at Memorial University and Cape Breton University have tweeted support for one another's work action over the past week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.