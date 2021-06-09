GLACE BAY, N.S. -- It didn't take long to get tested for COVID-19 in Glace Bay, N.S., on Wednesday.

A stark contrast to the long line-ups and wait times across the province a month ago.

"Provincially, we would like to see around 5,000 or 6,000 tests a day," Andrew Heighton, the COVID response director in Nova Scotia's Eastern health zone.

That's a number the province aims for in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swabs in the lab.

Heighton says testing burnout, fewer COVID-19 cases being reported, and the weather are all factors people are staying away.

"Testing gives us the opportunity to identify any pockets that are existing in our communities, so we can put our resources where they're needed," Heighton said.

In Halifax on Wednesday, most sites only had a few people in line.

Dr. Robert Strang said the virus is still here and people need to remain vigilant.

In Glace Bay, the testing site at the Savoy Theatre is open again Thursday and Friday. This as an area that has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases. The mayor of the CBRM says it's important people make testing part of their weekly routine.

"We're feeling a bit more secure, but that does not mean we can rest on our laurels and think it's all over," said CBRM mayor Amanda McDougall. "We have to continue with those practices."

Vaccinations and testing are the way through this pandemic and preventing a fourth wave of a virus that continues to create uncertainty.