

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Health officials in New Brunswick say there are still only two confirmed cases of measles in the Saint John region after a third suspected case tested negative.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, says there was some confusion about whether there were four cases after the New Brunswick Community College recently reported a suspected case her office was already investigating.

Russell confirms the cases are the same and the person tested does not have the measles.

The chief medical officer is now urging anyone who sat in sections 26 and 27 of Harbour Station during the John Cleese show on May 7, and was born between 1970 and 1995, to attend an immunization clinic at Saint John's Exhibition Park next Wednesday and Thursday.

Russell says immunization is required because people born during that time period typically received only one dose of the vaccine for measles when two are recommended.

She says the appearance of measles in the Saint John area is considered a regional outbreak and says anyone who thinks they may have the virus should stay home and contact the province's 811 Tele-Care number for further advice.

"Do not go directly to the ER," Russell cautioned.