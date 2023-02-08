Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday

A pedestrian makes their way through a snowstorm in Halifax on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) A pedestrian makes their way through a snowstorm in Halifax on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000

With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island