

CTV Atlantic





A fundraiser was held in New Brunswick Sunday, to remember Rebecca Schofield, the young woman who inspired viral acts of kindness around the world before she passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Thanksgiving is a time for family’s to come together. And that’s exactly what Rebecca Schofield’s family did on Sunday. It was the family’s first Thanksgiving without their daughter Becca, but they feel they still have a lot to be grateful for.

“Instead of dwelling on the fact that we can’t have her back, we focus on the good things that have come from what she started, and that the community has rallied,” says Anne Schofield, Rebecca’s mother.

Rebecca Schofield was 18-years-old when she passed away in February after succumbing to the brain cancer she had been battling since she was 16.

While fighting the illness, she made a simple request for people to be kind to one another, and her hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo went viral around the world.

Schofield was recognized for her efforts on several occasions, including the Canada 150 Senate Medal and a personal shout-out from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“She was always just this really awesome, loving kid, and when she was sick it wasn’t even surprising that the thing that she wanted most was for people to be kind to one another,” says Emily Gillingham, Rebecca’s cousin.

On Sunday, a fundraiser called ‘Positive Pints’ was held at the Buddah Bear Café in Riverview. $5 from every pint sold went towards the Rebecca Schofield Super Play Park being built in her name.

“The family have been guests here before. So this is something that’s kind of near and dear to us,” says Jeff Grandy, owner of the Holy Whale Brewery.

Family and friends sipped their cold beers on a cold fall day, remembering Becca with warm hearts.

“She passed 6 months or so before her 19th birthday, but she still had the opportunity to try beer a couple weeks before she passed, so she would be thrilled to know we’re drinking beer in her honour,” explains Gillingham.

Schofield’s mother says one of her daughters biggest fears was that she wouldn’t be remembered. But family says, with a heart as big as hers, Becca could never be forgotten.

“At the time I told her, your hashtag is your purpose, and make it your legacy,” remembers Anne Schofield.

Next month the Order of New Brunswick will be presented in Rebecca Schofield’s name, something else that her family is grateful for on this Thanksgiving weekend.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.