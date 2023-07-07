The Kindness Closet in Saint John more than just your average thrift store

Tucked off the alleyway beside the City Market in Saint John, N.B., is a sweet storefront called The Kindness Closet.

“The Kindness Closet is really my brain child,” says store founder Courtney Figler. “And it’s been my passion altogether.”

The Kindness Closet is more than just your average thrift store.

While used and homemade items can be found at lower prices like any other storefront of its kind, The Kindness Closet also puts all their proceeds toward educational and employment supports for people involved in the justice system and those impacted by poverty.

The store first opened in March 2022 by Figler after she spent years as a social worker. During that time, she found some of her clients were unable to find success following run-ins with the law.

“I’m hoping to offer those supports in ways that that population can really use it,” Figler says. “Kind of using them as the hierarchy of needs, like meeting them where they are, and giving them what they need to succeed.”

Last year, the storefront offered a community pantry and book club, something Figler is hoping to bring back.

She also says The Kindness Closet will begin to offer an upcycling program in September.

“That is what I’m really excited about,” gleams Figler. “That is going to teach people how to sew, teach them how to upcycle, textile, that sort of thing, and give them the opportunity to make items to sell in the shop here.”

Figler notes none of the programs would be possible without partnerships made with other businesses in the uptown core. She says those in the city centre share a mindset of community over competition.

“They have offered so much support already,” Figler says. “Social media, helping with signage and that kind of stuff, so it’s really awesome. People have asked me if I want to move out of uptown and I say, ‘nope, I absolutely do not, I’m here to stay.’”

One of the ultimate goals Figler hopes to achieve through The Kindness Closet is changing the social narrative towards those who have had past run-ins with the law, and a future where healing is invest in and not punishment.

