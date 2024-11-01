The latest Maritime gas prices

Gas prices dropped slightly in all three Maritime provinces overnight.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia decreased by 0.9 cents. The new minimum price in the Halifax area is 155.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is now 156.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices did not change in the province. The minimum price remains 167.5 cents per litre.

The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton remains 169.4 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the price of regular self-serve decreased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 162.6 cents per litre.

The price of diesel increased by 1.2 cents. The new minimum price on the island is 178.4 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by one cent. The new maximum price is 159.0 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel decreased by 0.3 cents, bringing the maximum price to 172.6 cents per litre.