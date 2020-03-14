The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020:

-- Ontario: 101 confirmed (five cases resolved.)

-- British Columbia: 64 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved.)

-- Alberta: 29 confirmed.

-- Quebec: 21 confirmed.

-- New Brunswick: One confirmed, one presumptive

-- Manitoba: One confirmed, three presumptive.

-- Saskatchewan: Two presumptive.

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: One confirmed

-- Total: 224 (218 confirmed, six presumptive; 11 cases resolved.)