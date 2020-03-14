The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 14, 2020
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:30PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:51PM ADT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020:
-- Ontario: 101 confirmed (five cases resolved.)
-- British Columbia: 64 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved.)
-- Alberta: 29 confirmed.
-- Quebec: 21 confirmed.
-- New Brunswick: One confirmed, one presumptive
-- Manitoba: One confirmed, three presumptive.
-- Saskatchewan: Two presumptive.
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: One confirmed
-- Total: 224 (218 confirmed, six presumptive; 11 cases resolved.)