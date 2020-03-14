HALIFAX -- A second presumptive case of COVID-19 has been identified in New Brunswick.

On Saturday, New Brunswick's chief medical health officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced the presumptive case, which she confirmed is related to the first confirmed case in the province.

Russell says the case involves a man between 50 and 60-years-old, who is a close contact to the region's first confirmed case.

The confirmed case, announced on Wednesday, involves a woman who recently returned to N.B. from France. However, health officials aren’t releasing her identity to the public, only noting she lives in southern New Brunswick.

Russell says the man and woman are self-isolating, noting they are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

Meanwhile, Russell says she expects future COVID-19 cases will be related to travel or residents engaging with someone who has travelled.

More details to come.