The latest prices at the pumps in the Maritimes

For the most part, people will be paying more for gas, but less for diesel at the pumps in the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by 3.3 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to 163.9 cents per litre.

Cape Breton motorists are paying a minimum price of 165.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased by 3.1 cents. The new minimum price is 188.2 cents per litre.

The new minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 190.1 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 2.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 163.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 1.7 cents per litre. The new minimum price is 197.7 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline for motorists in New Brunswick increased by 0.5 cents overnight. The new maximum price is 165.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 4.5 cents per litre, bringing the maximum price to 197.6 per litre.