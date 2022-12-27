The puck drops at the World Juniors

With the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.

“[Connor] Bedard is the guy. Last night, he was electric every time he touched the puck,” says fan Jay Albrecht.

It’s been 20 years since Halifax last hosted the world championships. Locke Albrecht and his father came from the Annapolis Valley for the return event.

“It’s really cool to see players like Shane Wright and Connor Bedard. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of us. You can’t help but not watch that kid,” says the younger Albrecht.

Some came from even farther.

“Our son is playing on the Swedish team so that’s why we’re here and we’re really interested in ice hockey,” says Helena Backstroem.

While popular in their home country, attending the world juniors in Canada is a unique experience.

“I would say not really as big as in Canada, because it’s Canada, it’s special, but I would say we are not far from it," Kent Backstroem says.

The influx of fans is great news for bar and restaurant owners who barely hung on during the pandemic.

“It’s been great, the people have been great, they’re excited. It’s been festive and it’s good for business, that’s for sure.” says Colin Grant.

The event could also be a catalyst for future growth in the tourism industry.

“We wanted to bring a little taste of New Brunswick for our neighbours to the east,” says Katie Kohler, the marketing director of Tourism New Brunswick.

With tens of thousands of fans attending the championship, Halifax's co-host for the tournament sees this event as a chance to promote New Brunswick to the world.

“It’s an incredible opportunity, one that gives us a chance to showcase who we are -- we are known for our warmth and our welcoming hospitality,” Kohler says.

In addition to the action on the ice, FanFest is a free event open to the public from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Jan. 2, hours will be extended until 10 p.m.