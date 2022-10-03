'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Whether it's the destruction in Neil’s Harbour in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County, the massive downed trees in Sydney, N.S., or the receding dunes on Prince Edward Island, climate experts say the aftereffects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on the east coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
“We’re going to experience hurricanes or big storms along the lines of Fiona, not with increasing frequency, but with increasing magnitude,” says Brian Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.
“The severity of the storms is going to get more challenging over time,” Feltmate says.
“With more heat in the system, there's more energy to the storms, and warmer air holds more moisture, so you get a combination of higher winds, and more water coming down in shorter periods of time, and that's all driven by climate change,” says Feltmate.
Those seeing the aftermath of that weather in the news say they are now thinking more about the effects of climate change in their own lives.
“I guess, the reality is kicking in more,” says Amena Imran, who is visiting Halifax from Ontario. “Before it was definitely not as acknowledged, but now with the current situation it's definitely more to think about.”
“It's something that we should definitely keep in mind, especially in terms of how we build our infrastructure these days,” adds her husband, Nasif Chaowdhruy.
Cheryl and Jim Drover of Fredericton often visit Florida in the winter months. They say the part of the state where they normally stay escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, but has made them think of what could happen down the road.
“We should be taking it more in view of all the devastation caused by hurricanes, tornadoes, fire, [and] floods,” says Cheryl.
“But I think we need more participation from more people to be more serious about it, to get results,” says Jim.
A new report released by the Canadian Climate Institute has found the effects of climate change aren’t only damaging to the physical environment, but also to the country's economy and the overall well-being of Canadians.
“We're spending money fixing things that climate change breaks, instead of growing our economy and making it more productive,” says Ryan Ness, the Institute’s director of adaptation.
“By 2025, climate change will already be costing our economy $25 billion a year, and that will go up to hundreds of billions over the remainder of the century,” he says.
According to the report, the costs of repair and restoration after extreme climate events will slow GDP growth. Other costs include job losses due to lost productivity time. It also says forced government spending on post-event cleanup will redirect funds from other necessary programs and infrastructure.
According to Feltmate, the cost of climate change adaptation is far less than the cost of recovery and repair.
“The amount of money spent upfront on preparedness to avoid damage, generally speaking, is the square root of the financial cost that’s realized in the aftermath of damage if you don’t prepare,” he says.
Feltmate says that’s true for both residents and governments.
“We know the solutions, but we have to mobilize the solutions more quickly, to protect people and communities at the level of the home and more broadly the community itself.”
Opposition MLAs in Nova Scotia have criticized Tim Houston’s PC government for failing to expedite its Coastal Protection Act in light of Fiona’s wrath.
The Act, which was passed in 2019, sets rules to protect the coastline and guidelines for whether new homes or businesses can be built along the shore.
The regulations don’t take effect until 2023.
“I think we haven’t quite adapted our way of living on the coast or building on the coastlines,” says Will Basler, the coastal adaptation coordinator for the Ecology Action Centre.
He says the Act will be helpful once it takes effect, but doesn’t help in the interim.
“It doesn't do much to address all the existing housing and development that we have in flood-prone and storm surge-prone areas,” he says.
“Some areas broke high water level records because the peak of the storm just happened to time up with the high tide,” he says. “So it’s not just about being on the coastline, it’s also the unpredictability of the storms when they make landfall.”
“At this point, we need to recognize that mitigation is not enough,” he adds. “We need to accept that the climate is changing, will continue to change, and adapt our way of living and building accordingly.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks US$475M in punitive damages
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking US$475 million in punitive damages and claiming the network had carried out a 'campaign of libel and slander' against him.
BREAKING | North Korea fires missile over Japan
North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
LIVE | Following live: Quebec Election 2022 coverage and live results as they come in
After 36 days, the Quebec election campaign is now over and voters are heading to the polls Monday to choose the next provincial government. Follow along as CTV Montreal provides coverage of election day and the results when they come in.
Justin Trudeau will take the stand at inquiry into Freedom Convoy response
CTV News has learned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify about his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests in February.
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
Hottest toys of 2022 revealed by Toys 'R' Us
Toys 'R' Us has released a list of the top toys of 2022 ahead of the holiday season.
Freeland peppered with affordability questions, as MPs set to swiftly pass GST boost
Appearing before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the government's response to Canadians' affordability concerns as 'focused' and fiscally responsible. With the passage of the GST rebate-boosting bill through the House all but a foregone conclusion, Freeland was peppered with questions from opposition MPs on a range of topics, including inflation.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
This is what happens next after Ontario education workers vote to strike
Ontario education workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike if negotiations with the province continue to stall but many parents and school staff may be wondering what comes next.
-
Toronto Blue Jays head to playoffs Friday. Here’s what you need to know
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Tonight, they can clinch home-field-advantage for their wild-card series, bringing post-season baseball back to the Rogers Centre for the first time since 2016.
Calgary
-
Calgary shooting investigations present police with roadblocks
Police say that as the city is coming up on a record number of shootings in a single year, they are finding it more difficult to make arrests in the incidents.
-
Alleged Calgary drug dealer faces 32 new charges, arrested on 39 warrants
A 30-year-old Calgary man wanted on dozens of outstanding warrants has been arrested and now faces an additional 32 charges, following an investigation spurred by tips from the public.
-
'Lack of transparency': Critics show concerns over Hockey Canada fund
More revelations are coming out tonight about how Hockey Canada has set aside money to deal with outstanding sexual assault claims.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | The Quebec Liberal Party will retain official Opposition status
CTV News has declared The Quebec Liberal Party will retain its official Opposition status.
-
Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime loses race in Chauveau
Despite making momentous gains in the popular vote in his campaign, Conservative Party of Quebec leader Eric Duhaime was unable to win a seat in the Chauveau riding.
Edmonton
-
3 dead after fiery crash north of Edmonton
Three people are dead after a crash on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock on Monday.
-
Teenager killed in hit and run west of Edmonton, RCMP looking for driver
A 16-year-old boy is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a vehicle and left to die on First Nations land west of Edmonton.
-
Chief had no conflict of interest on funding report, EPS argues after council debate
A decision on a new police funding formula was derailed at Edmonton City Hall Monday afternoon as some councillors tried to toss a report over concerns of a perceived conflict of interest involving police chief Dale McFee.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Videos encourage diversity and understanding in Timmins
A new initiative to illustrate the growing diversity of Timmins includes a series of videos to foster a welcoming and inclusive community.
-
Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant
Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.
London
-
'Hearing that was brutal': Witness speaks out after EMDC inmate dies in custody
A man says he witnessed a violent altercation at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) last month, the same night police say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. Wes Simpson was at the EMDC the night of Sept. 12, in the cell next to the person he believes was the victim taken to hospital that night, and he doesn't believe the inmate died by suicide.
-
Ontario gas prices set to take one of the biggest one-day jumps in a decade
Gas prices in Ontario are projected to jump by 10 cents later this week, industry analyst Dan McTeague tells CP24.
-
Family struggles to access cancer treatment for 11-year-old daughter
Kristy and Dave Costa's world was turned upside down in December 2021 when their young daughter Lacey was diagnosed with cancer. As Lacey continues the battle against stage 4 melanoma, her family is currently trying to get her life-saving treatments, but gaining access to the right medication is another challenge.
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'More proud! More rich!': Legault wins 2022 Quebec election with a majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
-
Councillor says cancelling Panda Game would not stop parties
The councillor representing Sandy Hill says cancelling the annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens won’t stop the party from spilling into residential streets.
-
Ottawa police lay hate-motivated charges following attack near Gloucester High School
Ottawa police say six young people are facing charges following an attack last month near a local high school, video of which was widely shared on social media.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
$2M fundraiser launched to replace Sask. mobile breast cancer screening bus
The wheels were put in motion on Monday to replace a vital piece of medical equipment for women in rural and remote areas of Saskatchewan.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Flipping tax proposal 'really scary,' says B.C. MLA who bought and sold 3 homes in 4 years
A B.C. MLA who bought and sold properties three times over the last four years is speaking out against a proposed flipping tax designed to discourage real estate speculation in the province
-
Vancouver 2010 Olympics glass company vows to fix smashed cauldron
The thick, tempered glass covering the base of one of the pillars of the Vancouver Olympic cauldron was smashed early Saturday morning.
-
Serious crash involving motorcycle in Richmond closes No. 2 Road bridge
A serious crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic through Sea Island in Richmond Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.
-
'Everybody deserves a second chance': Yorkton murder victim's sister says she forgave killers
The sister of a Yorkton man who was murdered in 2018 said she has forgiven the four people connected to his death.
-
Sask. joins Alberta in vowing not to support proposed federal firearm buy-back program
The Government of Saskatchewan has made its opinion clear on a proposed federal buy-back program of over 1,500 models of firearms.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail
The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.